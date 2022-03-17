Ruth Anne Diller RUTH ANNE DILLER, age 90, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, March 15th, at her home following a short illness. She was the daughter of Minnie and Lon G. Marks (Attorney). She attended Stonewall Jackson High school and graduated from West Virginia University with Bachelor and Masters degrees in Education. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority, Phi Alpha Theta, and Kappa Delta Pi. She was a lifelong educator, teaching American History and Latin for 50 years. She taught at East Bank High School (1953-1958), John Adams Junior High School (1970-2002), and George Washington High School (2002-2012). Her students won the Marshall Latin Cup over 15 times and she was proud to have taught many West Virginians including Jerry West, Sam Trammell, and Connor Knighton. As a young mother, she worked with Childrens Theater. Her interests included knitting, gardening, golf, reading, and crossword puzzles. She was a lifelong lover of animals. After retiring, she volunteered at Saint Francis Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House, and donated food and clothing gifts to One Day weekly and Thomas Hospital. She taught adult Latin classes, and enjoyed going out with friends and students to dinner, movies, and shows, and she enjoyed traveling with friends, especially to Cape Cod. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rosalie Atkins, and her husbands Donald K. Cooper and William C. Diller. She is survived by her sons, Kent G Cooper of Ellicott City, MD., and Kevin B. Cooper (Naomi), of San Diego, CA.; grandchildren Shannon and Adam Cooper; Stepdaughters Kathy Wilkinson (George) and Charlotte Cohen; stepsons Brad Diller (Lee) and Brian Diller (Eliska); step grand children Evan Osborn (Heather), Maddie and Nathan Diller; step great grand children Amelia and Holdn Osborn. Niece Alice McCoy and nephew John Atkins. Memorial Visitation will be at Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home, Saturday March 19th, from 1 to 3 p.m. Request flowers be omitted and donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA), 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, 304 - 342 -1576. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
