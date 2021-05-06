SAM MIRAGLIOTTA, who was 99 years of age and a Charleston resident, passed away May 4th, 2021.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Rosa Miragliotta; along with four brothers, Frank, Jo, Jimmy, Basil; two sisters, Carmella and Jean; and his 1st wife, Frances and his 2nd wife, Rose.
He is survived by his two sons and one daughter, Anthony and Christopher and daughter-law Connie, daughter Mary Watkins and her husband Phil. Sam also had a stepdaughter, Carol Leahy and husband Pat.
Sam was blessed with six grandchildren, Richard and wife Kasey, Jessica and husband Wes, Jennifer and husband Ross, and Sammy along with two step- grandchildren, Ashley and Anthony.
He was additionally blessed with seven great grandchildren, Adriana, Olivia, Dylan, Elena, Ward, Grace and Josephine, along with one surviving sister, Maria Roberts.
Sam was Veteran of World War 2 specializing Aerial gunnery and Aircraft mechanics.
Once Sam returned home from the war he pursued a career in accounting and became the operational accountant in charge of Central Distribution Company where he retired after thirty years of loyal service.
Sam lived a full life filled with love and happiness for his family.
He was a member of Saint Agnes Church and the Sons of Italy, Christopher Columbus Lodge.
Sam was a remarkable individual and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed by his family and those that had the opportunity knowing this amazing man.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Kanawha City with Rev. Father Jose Manuel Escalante officiating. Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In Lieu of Flowers - the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Sam to: Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.