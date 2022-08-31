Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
SANDRA DAVIS THOMAS passed away at home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, surrounded by her husband David and their son Frank - "Drew" to her. She was 67 and had battled cancer for the last year.
Sandy led a life full of love, friendship and devotion to her community. After graduating from Marshall University with an accounting degree, she built a successful, 40-year career as a CPA in Charleston, West Virginia, where she turned clients into lifelong friends and mentored many young accountants. She was also devoted to non-profit works both in Charleston and across the country, serving on the Board of Governors for Marshall University, as a national vice-president for the Garden Club of America, as the Chair of the CAMC Foundation, as the President of the Fund for the Arts, as well as on the boards of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Clay Center, Maier Foundation and Kanawha County Public Library. She was also an elder and trustee for The First Presbyterian Church.
She was privileged to feel this devotion and loyalty reciprocated when, after her diagnosis on September 2, 2021, her countless friends rallied to help her fight.
Sandy's closest friends will remember her as a passionate gardener, voracious reader and gifted decorator. Her husband will remember her as his best friend and traveling companion for the last 40 years, and as a talented chef who had a candle on the table for every dinner. Her son will remember her as his personal superhero, who showed her love by ensuring his stomach was properly full, his home was properly decorated and his wardrobe was adequately stylish.
Sandy is survived by her husband, David, and their son, Frank, who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as her father, Warren Davis of Shady Spring, and her sisters, Tresa Davis Weir (Steve) of Charleston and Cindy King (Rudy) of Concord, North Carolina.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, with Rev. Dr. William Myers officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street, East, Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy requests donations to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the Kanawha County Public Library and The First Presbyterian Church. You may send condolences to the family at www.BarlowBonsall.com.
