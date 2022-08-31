Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Davis Thomas
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
SANDRA DAVIS THOMAS passed away at home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, surrounded by her husband David and their son Frank - "Drew" to her. She was 67 and had battled cancer for the last year.

Sandy led a life full of love, friendship and devotion to her community. After graduating from Marshall University with an accounting degree, she built a successful, 40-year career as a CPA in Charleston, West Virginia, where she turned clients into lifelong friends and mentored many young accountants. She was also devoted to non-profit works both in Charleston and across the country, serving on the Board of Governors for Marshall University, as a national vice-president for the Garden Club of America, as the Chair of the CAMC Foundation, as the President of the Fund for the Arts, as well as on the boards of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Clay Center, Maier Foundation and Kanawha County Public Library. She was also an elder and trustee for The First Presbyterian Church.

