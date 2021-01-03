Thank you for Reading.

Sandra Jean Hewitt
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

SANDRA JEAN HEWITT has left us to travel the beaches in the sky on December 30, 2020. She said, "Don't cry, I will see you on the other side".

Due to Covid-19 a memorial service and a celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.