SANDRA JEAN HEWITT has left us to travel the beaches in the sky on December 30, 2020. She said, "Don't cry, I will see you on the other side".
Due to Covid-19 a memorial service and a celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.