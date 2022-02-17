Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
SANDRA M VOTH, 84, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at Hubbard Hospice House on Saturday February 12, 2022, surrounded by her family, following a long illness. Born on August 31, 1937 in Trenton, NJ to the late Matthew B Miller and Sheila D Miller, Sandy was raised in Drexel Hill, PA and graduated from Lower Merion High School. Having earned a degree in nursing from Bryn Mawr College, she worked as a registered nurse in the Philadelphia area and in Newton, KS in her early 20's. Sandy and her husband Curtis Voth lived in Philadelphia, PA, Baltimore, MD and Roanoke, VA before moving to Charleston in 1971, where she developed a deep love for the state of West Virginia, its natural beauty and its people. A member of Christ Church United Methodist and Berry Hills Country Club, Sandy was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, an avid tennis player, a prolific gardener, a lover of the ocean and a huge fan of WVU football and basketball. She was also fortunate enough to have been able to travel to Ireland, England, France, various parts of this country and most frequently to her beloved Jersey Shore. Sandy was a resilient person, having survived three cerebral hemorrhages over the course of her life. She was proud of her Irish-American heritage and donated generously to US veterans causes. She also enjoyed visiting homebound elderly people in the Charleston area with her best friend Eloise Jones, bringing lunch and a bit of sunshine. Quick to laugh and often the life of the party, she will always be remembered for her positive attitude, her generosity, her fun loving nature, and her smiling eyes. Sandy is preceded in death by her sister Carol D. Miner and is survived by her husband of 62 years Curtis Voth, her daughter Tracy V McCusker (Dan) of Alpharetta, GA, her son Matthew J Voth (Dawn) of Portland, OR, her sister Sharon M Jones of Rumson, NJ and her grandsons Matt, Will and Mitchell McCusker. A special thanks is given to caregivers Calwell Beaty, Jennie Lovell, Linda Morris, Kim Hoskinson and Grace Shea. A private family memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone concerned to instead offer a contribution to the charity of their choice, in honor of Sandy.