SARAH ANNE PYRTLE, 75, of Charleston, passed away peacefully September 21, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Rudolphe and mother, Martha Fleeman Pyrtle.
Sarah is survived by her son, Jon Marc, and sister, Harryette Ruth, of Charleston; cousins, Claude Fleeman, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and Bonita Carter, Charlottesville, VA.
All those familiar with Sarah professionally knew her as a tireless and dedicated worker. Following a lengthy career spent in advertising, she had been an employee of CAMC Marketing up until the time of her passing. She took immense pride in her accomplishments and loved the many co-workers she had met throughout the years.
Always generous, she would lend a hand to any friend and many strangers who were in need. That generosity extended to all the furry animals she crossed paths with. Whether it was providing a home for a stray dog or cat or setting out a snack for a visiting possum, Sarah always cared for and loved animals. She would always say, "They're like my family."
Her greatest legacy is being a devoted mother, best friend, and absolute "superhero" to her son Marc. She was a source of love and encouragement but also was a model of strength and determination. Her son is blessed with countless memories filled with warmth, laugher, and love.
In keeping with Sarah's wishes, she was cremated. Due to Covid, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later.
To truly honor Sarah's memory, please be kind to someone. Whether it be a family member, a co-worker, or a stranger, any kind gestures will be appreciated.