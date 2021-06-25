SARAH JOAN BIRCH SOTHEN, 92, of South Charleston, WV, departed this life on June 13, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice Care after a long and courageous battle with cardiac issues.
Sarah was born in Charleston, WV, on November 28, 1928. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1946. She was employed as a secretary at the family-owned Birch Transfer and Storage Moving Company and later retired from St. Francis Hospital after 25 years of service. She was a member of United Disciples of Christ Church (formerly of Boyd Memorial Christian Church).
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Maitland Wilson Sothen; her dearly beloved daughter, Stashie Ann Sothen; and her dearly beloved mother, Stashie Ellen Birch.
She is survived by her beloved son, Rick (Terri) Sothen of Goodyear, AZ; granddaughters, Ruth (Jonathan) Musgrave, Joanna (Nathan) Detandt and Aimee Sothen; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Kaitlyn and Gavin Detandt. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Becky Sothen (Jim) Hopkins of South Charleston; her grandson, Brian (Jill) Hopkins; great-granddaughter, Katelyn Jill and Holly Elizabeth Hopkins of Hurricane, WV; her granddaughter, Sarah (Scott) Brown; great-grandson, Gannon Michael Morris and great-granddaughter, Madalyn Elizabeth Morris of Charleston. She is also survived by her only remaining sibling, Patricia Ellen Birch Walker of Charlotte, NC, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Known as "Sarah" by her friends and "Joan" by her family, she was active in the Eastern Stars, Tiskelwah Chapter No. 45, and served as Worthy Matron from 1993-1994. She also enjoyed the company and laughter of her "Red Hats" friends at their luncheon gatherings. Her church was her joy, and she took pride in participating and contributing to the "Golden Oldies" group in planning fundraiser projects for the church. The family of Sarah Joan would like to express their sincere appreciation of the doctors, nurses, and all staff members for the kind, generous, and professional care given to Joan during her final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at United Disciples of Christ Church, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309, with Pastor Steven A. Smith officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Entombment will be in the J.L. Birch Mausoleum, Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, WV at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, American Heart Association, or Kanawha County Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.