SARAH L. BROWNING, 86, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.Sarah was a caregiver, housekeeper, baked wedding cakes and loved to cook for her family.She was a lifelong resident of Charleston and enjoyed working on her home computer.Sarah also stayed busy on the road; helping people in need and as 1 of 10 siblings, visited her brothers and sisters regularly.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Browning; 2 sons, Johnny and Gary Browning; and her 9 brothers and sisters.She is survived by her daughters, Karen Compton (James) of Charleston and Lynn Light of Charleston; 7 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.comBarlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.