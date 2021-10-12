Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
SARAH L. BROWNING, 86, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

Sarah was a caregiver, housekeeper, baked wedding cakes and loved to cook for her family.

She was a lifelong resident of Charleston and enjoyed working on her home computer.

Sarah also stayed busy on the road; helping people in need and as 1 of 10 siblings, visited her brothers and sisters regularly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Browning; 2 sons, Johnny and Gary Browning; and her 9 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Compton (James) of Charleston and Lynn Light of Charleston; 7 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

