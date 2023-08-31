Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sharon Lee Aaron Pittman

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

SHARON LEE AARON PITTMAN, 68, life-long resident of Charleston, WV, passed away at home on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after a prolonged illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born on December 13, 1954, to the late Donald Lee and Edna Pauline Aaron. She was a 1973 graduate of Charleston High School and 1977 graduate of Morris Harvey College. During her time in high school, she became an exchange student in Denmark for one year, for which prompted her love for travel and new experiences. Sharon then worked as a travel agent for AAA for 25 years. She loved to travel and learn about new destinations, but most of all, she loved her family. Sharon was always willing to share her gift of entertainment, adventure, and her kind and welcoming spirit with others.

