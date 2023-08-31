Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
SHARON LEE AARON PITTMAN, 68, life-long resident of Charleston, WV, passed away at home on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after a prolonged illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born on December 13, 1954, to the late Donald Lee and Edna Pauline Aaron. She was a 1973 graduate of Charleston High School and 1977 graduate of Morris Harvey College. During her time in high school, she became an exchange student in Denmark for one year, for which prompted her love for travel and new experiences. Sharon then worked as a travel agent for AAA for 25 years. She loved to travel and learn about new destinations, but most of all, she loved her family. Sharon was always willing to share her gift of entertainment, adventure, and her kind and welcoming spirit with others.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Timothy Heber Pittman; her beloved son, Timothy Labon Pittman; her loving sister and best friend, Debra Aaron Criniti (Michael); her special nieces, Christina (Michael) Garrett, Katherine (Paul) Mangini, and Carissa (James) McBurney; her adored grand-niece and grand-nephews, Merritt Mangini and Elijah and Easton McBurney; and adored cousin, Deborah Burdett.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4615 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.