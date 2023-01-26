Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
SHARON LUZETTA FLINT DAUGHERTY, 74, of Elkview, crossed over to her heavenly home with no oxygen bottles, new lungs, no hearing aids, no glasses, and a new glorified body on January 17, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Skip Daugherty, her Mom and Dad, and her brother-in-law, Alan, who likely met her with a piece of cornbread, cut just the way she liked it.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Heather Bowles and Tony of Elkview, where she resided, and her daughter, Tiedra Skull of Dunbar; grandchildren, Lane Bowles and Kay of White Sulphur Springs, Madison and Emma Bowles of Elkview, Jaelyn and Avery Pannell of Dunbar; sister, Michele Flint of St. Albans; sister, Bunny Myres of Big Chimney, and many nieces and nephews.
Sherry's day didn't start without a cup of coffee and working her daily jigsaw puzzles on her iPad. She would continue her day with a very detailed paint by number project, making a piece of jewelry or many other arts and craft projects she had started. However, her favorite hobby was spoiling her grandchildren. She and her husband Skip taught stained glass classes and she was creator of many stained-glass pieces. She loved eating out and sharing her food with whoever was at the table. And even if you insisted you didn't want it, you ate it anyhow. After finishing her dinner, which always included dessert, you still might have to stop for a turtle blizzard from Dairy Queen. With a generous heart, if anyone in the family needed help, she was usually one of the first to assist in anyway she could.
A celebration of life for Sherry will be held this coming spring, further details will be forthcoming. Any tributes to Sherry's memory can be made with an online donation to HealthWellFoundation.org, who assists patients struggling with the cost of medical treatment.