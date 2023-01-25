Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

SHARON LUZETTA FLINT DAUGHERTY, 74, of Elkview, crossed over to her heavenly home with no oxygen bottles, new lungs, no hearing aids, no glasses, and a new glorified body on January 17, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Skip Daugherty, her Mom and Dad, and her brother-in-law, Alan, who likely met her with a piece of cornbread, cut just the way she liked it.

Tags

Recommended for you