Sharon Swadley Winkler
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

SHARON SWADLEY WINKLER, 92, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023, at her long time family home in Charleston, WV, surrounded by family.

She was born June 30, 1931, in Harrisville, WV, where she was raised by her parents, Loris J. and Edith R. Swadley, along with her younger sister and brother, Jolene Swadley McMillion of Vienna, WV, and Steven Swadley of Harrisville.

