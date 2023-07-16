Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
SHARON SWADLEY WINKLER, 92, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023, at her long time family home in Charleston, WV, surrounded by family.
She was born June 30, 1931, in Harrisville, WV, where she was raised by her parents, Loris J. and Edith R. Swadley, along with her younger sister and brother, Jolene Swadley McMillion of Vienna, WV, and Steven Swadley of Harrisville.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Mosley H. Winkler, M.D., and her four children, Kristy Zak (Robert Joseph) of Isle of Palms, SC, Adele Holmes, Ann Holbrook (Stephen) and Elizabeth Willis (John), all of Charleston. Sharon is also survived by nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark, Chase Ranson, M.D., Mitch Holbrook, Robert Zak, Jr., Barbara Dunmire, Madeline Stull, Drew Holbrook, John Willis, Jr., M.D., Adele Willis, and 13 great-grandchildren.
As a young girl, Sharon enjoyed the outdoors and performing arts. She was particularly drawn to singing and dancing and very early on developed a beautiful soprano voice. She instilled her love of music and singing in each of her daughters.
In 1953, she met her future husband, Moseley, on a blind date in Morgantown. They fell deeply in love and three short months later were married in August of that year. Shortly after, the newlyweds moved to Richmond, VA, where Moseley was completing his medical education, and they started their family.
Following a series of educational and career-related moves, they eventually settled in Charleston in 1958. While Moseley built his medical practice, Sharon lovingly cared for their home and children. In her spare time, Sharon was an avid gardener and accomplished seamstress and gourmet cook. She loved all things outdoors and nature, with a particular fondness for bird watching. She was also known for her gentle and quiet disposition with never an unkind word for anyone. She was an active member of the Chappell Road Garden Club, Kanawha Medical Society Auxiliary, the Charleston Symphony League and First Presbyterian Church.
Sharon was most devoted to her beloved husband Moseley, her children and grandchildren. Family was truly her life. She created a beautiful and gracious home, which she delighted in sharing with dear friends and her large, ever growing extended family.
Sharon's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to her superb team of caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 19, 2023, with Rev. Dr. William McCoy and Rev. Dr. William Myers officiating, in the sanctuary of the The First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
Friends who wish to call on the family are welcome to visit at the church one hour prior to services.