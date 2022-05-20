Shelia Marie (Ware) Sims May 20, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website SHELIA MARIE (WARE) SIMS, 73, of Charleston, WV, peacefully departed this earth on May 16, 2022.Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1108 2nd Avenue & Fitzgerald Street, Charleston, WV. Visitation will begin two hours prior at the church.You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.BarlowBonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Funeral Service Christianity Funeral Home Wv Condolence Earth Shelia Marie Recommended for you Local Spotlight David Leon Compton David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Donna Lynn Barnes Blank Branden Allen Stewart Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy