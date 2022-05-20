Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
SHELIA MARIE (WARE) SIMS, 73, of Charleston, WV, peacefully departed this earth on May 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1108 2nd Avenue & Fitzgerald Street, Charleston, WV. Visitation will begin two hours prior at the church.

You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.BarlowBonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

