Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium


1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
SHERRIE LYNN EPLIN-PARRISH BECKETT, 61 of Dunbar, WV passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.