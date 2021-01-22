SHIRLEY A. CAMPBELL, 71, of Charleston, WV, passed away suddenly at home, Sunday, January 16, 2021.
Born March 17, 1949, in Pinch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ruby Francis Jarrett and Jack White.
She is survived by her two children, daughter Carlie Campbell of Charleston and son Jeremy Campbell of Elkton, MD; and pets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved dachshunds, Buckwheat and Alfalfa.
Shirley studied at Oklahoma University and Marshall University. She was a nurse for 20 years, a dog groomer for 15 years, and a small business owner for approximately 10 years. She was a woman of endless talents, for many of which she received recognition. She was deeply devoted to animal welfare; throughout her life caring for ANY and ALL that she found in need.
There will be a symphony of animal calls greeting her at the gates of heaven; and it will be glorious!
As per her request, there will be no services. She asks that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal charity in her honor. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.