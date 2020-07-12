Shirley Boggess

SHIRLEY BOGGESS, 85, of Charleston, passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston, WV, after a short illness.

Shirley was born March 10, 1935, in Charleston, WV, to the late Howard and Sadie Moss.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Moss.

She is survived by her three sons, John (Pam) Boggess, South Charleston, WV, Donald Boggess, II, of Charleston, and Robert "Bob" Boggess of Sissonville, WV; daughter, Linda Boggess, of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Justin Boggess, Jonathon Boggess, Donald Boggess, III, Corey Boggess, and Zachery Boggess; great-grandchildren, Lily, Cobe, and Jay-Cee.

Shirley donated her body to the WVU Medical Research Center, therefore no memorial services will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387 in memory of Shirley.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

