SHIRLEY CLOWER, 77, of South Charleston, WV passed away , Monday, December 28, 2020 at Valley Health Center, South Charleston, WV after a long illness. The body will be cremated with no services. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
