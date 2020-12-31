Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

SHIRLEY CLOWER, 77, of South Charleston, WV passed away , Monday, December 28, 2020 at Valley Health Center, South Charleston, WV after a long illness. The body will be cremated with no services. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.