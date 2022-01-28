Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
SHIRLEY JANE JOHNSTONE went home to Jesus on January 20, 2022 at age 74.
Jane was a loving wife, caring mother, devoted grandmother and will be missed greatly by all.
Jane was born on May 11th, 1947 in Charleston WV, raised in Elkview, and later moved to Charleston. She graduated from WV State College with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Education in 1969.Jane went on to become a disability examiner for the state of WV working her way up to the Director of Disability Determination Services in Charleston for many years before retiring.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, listening to music, collecting seashells, birdwatching, holidays, vacationing, and antiquing, to name a few.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Genevieve Elmore.
Jane is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim Johnstone, daughter Christina Johnstone, David Parenti (Christina's partner), son Adam Johnstone, daughter-in-law Meridith O. Johnstone, granddaughter Peyton Johnstone, granddaughter Kathryn Spradling, brother Robert Elmore, sister-in-law Susan Elmore, sister-in-law Sally Keeling, sister-in-law Mary Mizell, sister-in-law Joanne Johnstone, aunt Beulah Rhodes, aunt Thelma Jackson, uncle Johnny Jackson and her kitty cat Sunshine.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV .
The family will receive family and friends starting at 2 p.m., until time of the service.
COVID precautions will be observed.
Service will be offered as a live stream event in case you cannot attend in person.See website for details.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.