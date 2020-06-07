Shirley Jean (Hudson) Hill

SHIRLEY JEAN HILL, nee HUDSON, 82, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020.
Although she had dementia in her later years, she never lost her sense of humor or kindness for others. She was a pretty lady, especially on the inside where it counts.
The daughter of Robert and Icie Hudson, Shirley and her sisters often reminisced and told funny stories about growing up in a coal camp in Eagle, W.Va.
Shirley retired from Valley High School. For many years, she was the secretary to the principal and will be remembered by generations of students as Miss Hill. She was smart and funny, and the faculty and kids knew they could count on her when they needed help.
She will be sorely missed by her sister, Virginia Elizabeth "Jenny" Spencer; sons, Rob and Randy Hill; daughter-in-law, Margi Hill; grandsons, Greg and Jon Hill; and many nieces, nephews and friends. All who loved Shirley will never forget her thoughtfulness, optimism and warm smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene "Gene" Hill, and sisters, Bertha Ann "Bert" Abshire and Marjorie Leona "Margie" Hudson.
In lieu of a service, a private family Celebration of Life will be held later this summer due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The family would very much like to thank the staff at Good Living Assisted Living Home in Malden, W.Va., and Kanawha Valley Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
