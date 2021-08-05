SUE ELLEN CAVENDER, 79, of Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Thomas Williams when she was only 4 years old and her mother Ilva Grace Shirley and step father Robert Ivan Shirley.
Sue was a 1959 graduate of South Charleston High School. She was a member of the Beta Simga Phi Sorority, Laureate Alpha Xi Chapter since 1966. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time her sorority sisters through the years. She also enjoyed working with the Head Start program in Charleston.
Sue's passion was the love of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time and making many fond memories with all of them. Sue spent many years at the ball fields watching all 4 of her children play sports. She also loved spending time with her daughter camping at the Jackson County 4H Fair attending the horse and sheep shows.
Sue is survived by her husband, Steve Cavender; the couple would have celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary on August 7. She is also survived by her son, Russell Lee Cavender, his wife Michelle, and their children, Danielle, Cody, Eric and Timra; and a great-grand son, RJ Hicks; son, Richard Keith Cavender, and children Jordan and Bianca; son, Michael Stephen Cavender, his wife Elissa, and their children, Ian, Annalise, Olivia and Elisabeth; and daughter, Melinda Sue Osborne, her husband Roland, and their children, Makayla, Gracie and Kya; her two sisters, Tommie June Gillies, and husband, Bruce, and Roberta Iris Allen; and her brother, Charles Steven Shirley.
Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, WV.
Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.