SURILDA SUSANN POWELL, 73, of St. Albans, WV, passed away February 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Louise Caruthers; and her, brother, Johnny.
Born in Charleston, WV, Susann graduated from Poca High School. Later in life, she became a counselor for Weight Watchers, then worked for Stone & Thomas as an Estee Lauder Cosmetic Representative in the Kanawha City location.
She enjoyed sewing, spending time searching for seashells on Hilton Head Island, Sanibel Island or Captiva Island, sharing time with family on Summersville Lake, and telling everyone what to do. Spending time with her grandchildren was her favorite time.
She and her husband Ed attended Lone Oak Church in Red House, WV.
Susann is survived by her husband, Edward Powell; daughters, Suzette Meshele Banks, Deana Banks; grandchildren, Blake Austin Banks and Victoria Brooke Jeffries; brothers, Larry (Carol), Freddy (Pam), Monte (Sherry), Paul, Rodney (Vicky) and Robert (Betty); in-laws, Robert and Ann Scarbro; her cousin, Donna Bennett; along with many great friends and wonderful neighbors.
A private service will be held for the family and close friends.