SUSAN B SIMON, 78, of Davie, FL, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. Susan was born August 14, 1942 in Charleston, WV to the late Zundle and Esther Hark.
She is survived by her son, Brett Simon, daughter-in-law, Ronit Simon and granddaughter, Arielle Simon.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Simon; sister, Floralee Cohen; brothers, Thomas Hark, and William Hark.
Susan was a retired teacher of 30 years, and a member of B'nai Jacob Synagogue, Charleston, WV.
She loved spending time with her son Brett Simon, daughter-in-law Ronit Simon, and granddaughter Arielle Simon. She also had a passion for reading books and talking to her friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held privately.
