SUSIE HOLBERT SHEPHERD, 52, of Charleston, WV, died December 28, 2020, at Charleston General Hospital. She was born December 23, 1968, to the late Sue and Richard Holbert of Charleston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ellen Brown (Aunt Sissy). Heaven has indeed gained a beautiful Angel. Susie was not only an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother, but also a great friend and member of the community. She was a life-long resident of Charleston, a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Susie's smile lit up every room she graced with her presence; quick witted, loyal, loving and genuine, are words that don't seem to do her justice. Susie never met a stranger. She loved her family, travel and sports. She dedicated much of her life to the youth of her community; actively participating in local volleyball and softball circuits. She not only helped the players, but she took time to befriend coaches and parents alike. She was always there to lend a helping hand and provide support and motivation to so many. Susie also loved food. The process, preparation and serving of meals were something that held deep meaning to her. She channeled this gift into a career and was the Area Director for Husson's Pizza. Susie is survived by her husband, Melvin Shepherd; daughter, Tara Shepherd; grandson, Joseph Jr. (Jojo); brothers, Marshall, Eddie and Randy Holbert, all of Charleston. The family would like to thank their friends and work family at Husson's Pizza, Rea of Hope and everyone who has reached out with help and kind words. Funeral service will be held January 5th, 2021 at 12 Noon at Ebenezer Baptist church with Rev. Braxton Broady officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston, WV. Friends will be received beginning at 11 a.m. at the church until time of the service. Send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. A page has been set up to assist with the costs of funeral and burial, you can contribute at https://www.paypal.me/tarashepherd1223?locale.x=en_US Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
