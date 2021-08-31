Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
SYLVIA GITA BORSTEIN BERG, of Naples, Florida died at age 106.5, Monday, August 30, 2021.
Sylvia was born 1915 in Philadelphia, PA, the only child born to the late Fanny and Lou Korman.
She dedicated her life to helping others. She worked tirelessly for her family, friends, The Hadassah organization, and other charities until she was 96. Sylvia was a leader, a compassionate friend to every person regardless of their race, religion or age. She loved the arts, literature, truth, animals, humor, dancing, and was a world traveler until the age of 93.
Sylvia had four children: Eddie, Ellen, Andrew and Harriet.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Andrew Borstein, and Harriet (John) Craig.
Sylvia was deeply loved by many and will be missed all who knew her.
She will be buried in Charleston, WV, with a private ceremony to be held at a later date.
Tremendous thanks go out to the Alzheimer's Network of Naples, FL, for their guidance, support and love they gave to Sylvia and her family. Also thanks goes to, The Naples Senior Center of Naples, to all the wonderful helpers, in home, over the years, and to the Naples Jewish Congregation of Naples, Florida; B'nai Jacob Synagogue of Charleston, WV, and Rabbi Urecki and to the Hadassah Organization that she worked so hard for and helped so many.
In lieu of flowers a donation to any of these organizations are welcomed. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.