Sylvia Hinzman
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
SYLVIA HINZMAN, 84, of South Charleston, WV. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Bill; daughters Darlene (Butch) Shultz,

Heather (James) Starcher, all of South Charleston, WV. Also surviving is her loving and loyal pet May, who was by her side at the time of her passing. As requested by Sylvia, there will be no service.

