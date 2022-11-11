Sylvia Hinzman Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website SYLVIA HINZMAN, 84, of South Charleston, WV. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Bill; daughters Darlene (Butch) Shultz,Heather (James) Starcher, all of South Charleston, WV. Also surviving is her loving and loyal pet May, who was by her side at the time of her passing. As requested by Sylvia, there will be no service.Condolences can be sent to www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted for her care. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sylvia Hinzman Heather Charleston Darlene Bill Condolence Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Blank John Burley Aquino Charles Sampson Mooney Patricia Lynn “Pat” Milam Blank Karen V. Booker-Joyce Blank Walt Maxie Taylor Mary Lucille Taylor Blank Dotty Lou Hayes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 11, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art