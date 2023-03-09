Thank you for Reading.

Wife, mother, daughter, sister, teacher, coach and friend, TANESA ANDERSON passed away on March 3, 2023, at the young age of 34.

Tanesa completed her bachelor's degree at West Virginia State University. After teaching Science for seven years, she went back to school to complete a master's degree in Education Administration at West Virginia State University. She was most currently an Anatomy teacher and Academic Coach at George Washington High School. Tanesa took much pride in her students. She had a creative teaching style that impacted hundreds of kids over the years. She was patient, kind, loving, caring, respectful and loved sharing her passion. Tanesa never met a stranger and had the ability to carry on a conversation with anyone she crossed paths with.

