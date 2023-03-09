Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
Wife, mother, daughter, sister, teacher, coach and friend, TANESA ANDERSON passed away on March 3, 2023, at the young age of 34.
Tanesa completed her bachelor's degree at West Virginia State University. After teaching Science for seven years, she went back to school to complete a master's degree in Education Administration at West Virginia State University. She was most currently an Anatomy teacher and Academic Coach at George Washington High School. Tanesa took much pride in her students. She had a creative teaching style that impacted hundreds of kids over the years. She was patient, kind, loving, caring, respectful and loved sharing her passion. Tanesa never met a stranger and had the ability to carry on a conversation with anyone she crossed paths with.
Tanesa was an incredible mother. When she had Caleb, she dedicated her life to being a fantastic mom while never losing sight of her own dreams and goals. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She was a jack of all trades and would never back down from a challenge. She had an uncanny ability to find good in any situation. Her personality was contagious, and her infectious smile would light up a room.
Tanesa is survived by her husband, Jon Anderson; her son, Caleb Bowman; her daughters, Brianna and Bella Anderson; Caleb's father, Brent Bowman; her parents, Chris and Stacie Walls; her sister, Morgan Durnan, and husband, Matt Durnan; mother-in-law, Joyce Anderson; brother and sister in-law, Andy and Jennifer Hill, along with grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many, many cousins.
A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Tanesa and Jon's church, Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV. Pastor Bart Hodel and Reverend Ed Cook, Tanesa's grandfather, will officiate. Burial will follow at approximately 3:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., at the church.
Should you feel compelled, memorial contributions can be made at any United Bank location for the Tanesa Anderson Scholarship Fund.