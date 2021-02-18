Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

TAYLOR "RAY BOOGOTTI" ANDERSON, 29, of Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with visitation at 1 p.m. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.