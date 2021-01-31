TERESA ANNE SZCZEPANIAK ROSENFELD, 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Charleston, WV after a long illness.
She was born in Buffalo, NY, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after high school and served as a Dentalman from August 30, 1963, to April 28, 1967. Following her honorable discharge, she worked as a Dental Hygienist.
Teresa was a devout Catholic, spoke Polish fluently with no accent. She volunteered her time with the WV Symphony, Kanawha County Schools, and Sunrise Museum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley G. Szczepaniak and Emilia E. Graczyk Szczepaniak; sister, Maria M. Szczepaniak; her first husband, Stephen Scibetta; and son, Loren Scibetta.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Dr. William Jay Rosenfeld; daughter, Jessica Ann Rosenfeld and husband, Markus Klausnitzer; and granddaughter, Emilia Maya Klausnitzer Rosenfeld of Bonn, Germany.
Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Father Tijo George officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Temple Israel Cemetery, with military honors.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family beginning two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 we ask everyone please wear a mask and maintain social distancing that is recommended per the governor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or online at https://adoptcharlestopn.com/index.php/give/donate/ .
