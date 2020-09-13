THELMA CATHERINE BARNETT, 75, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
