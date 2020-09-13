Essential reporting in volatile times.

THELMA CATHERINE BARNETT, 75, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.