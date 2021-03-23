THELMA J. MULL SPATZ (NEE BELCHER), of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on March 16, 2021.
She was born in Camden-on-Gauley, WV, on May 13, 1922, and moved to Charleston in 1939 to become a legal secretary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and long-time member of Christ Church United Methodist. She enjoyed birdwatching, playing bridge, Canasta (really, any card game) with family and friends alike. She loved life, her family, and many friends. Our family treasure, she will truly be missed. Until we meet again . . .
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Callie Belcher of Camden-on-Gauley; sisters, Gladys Belcher of Camden-on-Gauley and Gene B. Tschop of Cleveland, OH; husband, Daniel Evans Mull of Charleston (d. 1982); husband, Dale Spatz of Cincinnati, OH (d. 2007); and daughter, Debra Gene Mull of Morgantown, WV.
Surviving are sons William Stephen Mull (Kay) of Leesburg, GA, and Alan Spatz (Michele) of Los Angeles, CA; daughters Sandra Williams (Jim) of Charleston, Patricia Mull of Christiansburg, VA, and Lee Anne Volkman (Gordon) of Mason, OH; grandchildren Jeremy, Kristofer, David, Daniel, Adam, Laura, Valerie, Kimberly and Kelly, eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks and love to Debbie Webb, an exceptional friend and caregiver.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma's memory to Hubbard Hospice House. For further information, please visit www.hospicecareWV.org.
Due to COVID-19, the family held a private memorial service Saturday, March 20, at Christ Church United Methodist's columbium with Dr. Jay Parkins officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.