Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
THOMAS CARL DAMEWOOD, 93, of Charleston, WV, died at Hubbard Hospice House West on December 14, 2022.
Tom was born in Ronceverte, WV, and graduated from Charleston High School. He graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1951 and earned his law degree there in 1953. Tom graduated at the top of his class both times, and he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the W&L Law Review. Years later, Tom established a yearly award at the law school that was given to the student with the best grade in Evidence.
During the Korean Conflict, Tom joined the Army JAG Corps and served in Korea and Japan. He served in the Army National Guard and retired as a Colonel. Tom practiced law in Charleston for 40 years. His knowledge of the law was both broad and deep, and he had a jaw-dropping ability to recall the holdings of cases, especially old ones. Tom was beloved by his law partners and especially by younger lawyers who were lucky enough to have him as their mentor. He was particularly proud of his work with the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority and the development of Charleston Town Center.
In 1961, Tom married Betty Rae Sims, who was the love of his life. Tom's favorite way to spend an evening was to read spy novels aloud to Betty as she graded her students' school papers. Tom devoured all sorts of books, especially military history; he could -- and did --- hold forth for hours about naval strategies of the Battle of Jutland. Tom grew up during the Golden Age of Hollywood, and he was enchanted by films his whole life.
Tom was an avid tennis player and fan, and he kept his weekly doubles match at the Charleston Tennis Club for as long as his knees, and his partners, held out. Tom was a member of the Anvil Club, where he enjoyed giving presentations on a variety of challenging topics. Tom also was feared by all editors at Charleston newspapers, who were frequent targets of his good-natured, incisive letters.
After retiring from the law, Tom spent treasured years with Betty at their house in Ocean Isle Beach, NC; learned to sail; and took trips as far north as Maine and as far south as the Bahamas. They also traveled the world, visiting Australia and most countries in Europe. They lived for several years in Middlebury, VT, to be close to family before returning to Charleston and moving to Edgewood Summit. Tom was a boy from West Virginia, but he never lost his childlike fascination with the rest of the world.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Osie Carl Damewood and Dessie Makowicz Damewood.
He is survived by family who loved him dearly. His daughters, Elizabeth Gaucher (Jamie) of Hamilton, VA, and Carol Spann (Bryant) of Wayland MA; grandson Conrad Spann, and granddaughters Hope Spann and Clarin Gaucher; brother-in-law Herchiel Sims, Jr. (Sherry) of Kiawah Island, SC; niece Kirsten (Bob) Dean of Laurinburg, NC; nephew Bradford (Angela) Sims of Charleston, WV, and great niece Zoey Sims and great nephews Shepherd Sims and Jennings Dean.
A Celebration of Life for both Tom and Betty will be held in Charleston in the coming months. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, is in charge of arrangements.