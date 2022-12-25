Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Carl Damewood
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
THOMAS CARL DAMEWOOD, 93, of Charleston, WV, died at Hubbard Hospice House West on December 14, 2022.

Tom was born in Ronceverte, WV, and graduated from Charleston High School. He graduated from Washington and Lee University in 1951 and earned his law degree there in 1953. Tom graduated at the top of his class both times, and he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the W&L Law Review. Years later, Tom established a yearly award at the law school that was given to the student with the best grade in Evidence.

