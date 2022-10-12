Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
THOMAS E. KERNER, JR., 86, of 1807 Morecott Drive, Charleston, WV, died on October 4, 2022.
Tom was a 1954 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and a three-year letterman in both football and basketball. He attended West Virginia Institute of Technology. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division and in the National Guard with the 16th Special Forces Group Airborne. He was also past president and treasurer of the Nitro Midget Football League and retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation after 34 years of service.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom and Louise; and his brothers, Jerome and Denis.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia; son, Thomas III, and wife Carla of Port Orange, FL, and grandson, Travis of Miami Beach, FL; son, Daniel, and wife Connie of Petersburg, VA; daughter, Lisa of Cary, NC; brother, George, and wife Alice of Claremont, CA; brother, Joseph, and wife Paula of Pinch, WV, and sister, Linda of Charleston, WV, along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Local Student Needy Fund, 1114 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301. Please make checks payable to Sacred Heart.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1114 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
Visitation will begin one hour prior at the church.