Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
THOMAS E. KERNER, JR., 86, of 1807 Morecott Drive, Charleston, WV, died on October 4, 2022.

Tom was a 1954 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and a three-year letterman in both football and basketball. He attended West Virginia Institute of Technology. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division and in the National Guard with the 16th Special Forces Group Airborne. He was also past president and treasurer of the Nitro Midget Football League and retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation after 34 years of service.

