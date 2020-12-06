Thomas Eric Porter

THOMAS ERIC "TIMMY" PORTER, 72, of Charleston, WV, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was born September 15, 1948, to the late Calvin Porter and Katherine St. Claire Bailey. Thomas was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1998 as a Captain with the U.S. Army Reserve.
Timmy received his nursing degree from Marshall University and was employed with CAMC.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nedra L. Porter; and brother, Chris "Butch" Porter.
Timmy is survived by his sister, Jennie Porter Storch, and brother Richard Porter of WV, and Mick Porter of OH; nephews, Michael Kelley of KY, Richard Bronosky of IL, Nick Porter of WV, Nathan Porter, Samuel Porter, and Steven Porter of OH; and nieces, Elizabeth Porter Duke and Susan Porter, of OH. Longtime friend and care taker to both, Thom and Nedra, Kathy Mullins of WV. Also lifetime friends, Tony and Rick Leeber, Cindy and Doug Lovell, Gay Dix of WV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kanawha Hospice Care, Charleston, WV, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, TN, Mana Meal Garden, WV, or Trinity Lutheran Church Meals for the Homeless, WV.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date and time. If you would like to take part in the Celebration of both Thom and Nedra's lives, please send your contact information and Condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.