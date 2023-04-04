Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
THOMAS LEE CARSON, of Montgomery and Charleston, died April 1, 2023, at Hubbard House in Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Fitzwater Carson; his brother, Benjamin H. Carson; his parents, Harry and Cloteal Carson; and his sisters-in-law, Melba White and Helen Lodge.
Tom was born in Montgomery on July 27, 1927. Upon graduation from Montgomery High School in 1945, he eagerly joined the US Navy. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946 from Active Duty. Tom joined the Navel Reserves in 1950 and retired as a Lieutenant in 1970.
He completed his AB and BS in Pharmacy from WVU in 1952, where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon social fraternity. Tom's wife, Betty, and Ben's wife, Ruth Carson, honored the two brothers by funding the Tom and Ben Carson Pharmacy Scholarship at WVU. Tom and his brother, Ben, owned the College Drug Store in Montgomery from 1966 1994. The two brothers were known for their integrity, professionalism, as well as, their contributions to Montgomery and the Upper Kanawha Valley.
Tom served on the Board of Directors of the Merchants National Bank for 24 years, the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce for 30 years, and the WV Pharmacy Association for 10 years. In 1993, he was awarded both the Wyeth Pharmacy "Bowl of Hygeia" for service to the public and his community and the WV Pharmacy Association "Beale Award" in recognition of his outstanding and meritorious service in furthering the interest of the profession of pharmacy in West Virginia.
Tom was the surrogate grandfather to his great nieces, Rachel and Rylie Burdette and great nephew, Benjamin Thomas Burdette of Temecula, California. Tom and Betty were the devoted uncle and aunt to: Linda Carson Burdette (Richard) of Temecula, California, the late William B. White, III of Charleston, the late John F. White of Montgomery, Elizabeth Ann Neese (Mike) of Charleston, and Alice Lee White (Betty) of Jesup, Georgia.
Tom was a "brother" to Betty's sisters, the late Montgomery Mayor Melba Lou White and Helen Lodge of Charleston. This was a relationship that never wavered. They simply adored Tom. Tom and his best friend, Judge John W. Hatcher of Fayetteville, enjoyed a long, fruitful relationship afforded to few friends.
Tom always worked at perfecting his game of golf and enhancing his French language skills. Other sports, through the years, included bass fishing, hunting and skeet shooting.
Honoring Tom's wishes, a graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV.
It is suggested that contributions be made to the "Tom and Ben Carson Pharmacy Scholarship" at WVU School of Pharmacy, P. O. Box 9500, Morgantown, WV 26506.