We regret to announce the passing of THOMAS WAYNE EVANS, 70, of Charleston, WV, on March 25, 2021. Tom passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a prolonged fight with cancer.
In life Tom served his country and community with dedication and honor. He was honorably discharged after 20 years of service with the West Virginia Air National Guard where he served as a small arms instructor and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He loved being a police officer and served the communities of Dunbar and Charleston, WV for over 20 years where he achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Charles K. and Floretta Evans.
He is survived by his wife ,Paulette Evans; sons Michael Shane and Charles A. Evans; his brother Charles K. Evans; sister Elizabeth Buckley; grandkids Lane and Molly Evans; as well as many friends.
Tom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tom requested no services to be held.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
