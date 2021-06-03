Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
THRESA C. ROBINSON, 75, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV. Services are incomplete at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted to handle the arrangements

