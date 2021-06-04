THRESA CLO ROBINSON was born on December 22, 1945, in Norton, VA, the youngest of ten children born to Joseph H. Robinson and Flora (Meade) Robinson.
Thresa grew up in the Appalachian Mountains with her beloved (and extensive) Robinson family and teachers who fostered and encouraged her love of literature and life-long learning. Third in her high school class, Thresa went on to be graduated from Berea College with a double major in English and Religion.
While at Berea, she met Bill Van Pelt, her husband of 21 years. They have one daughter, Andrea (Van Pelt) Karr. Andi and Chad Karr live in Florida, have three adult children, and miss their Dear Momma/Granny T with all their hearts.
Thresa was a graduate of Earlham School of Religion with a Master of Divinity Degree in Spirituality and Religion. In addition to teaching high school English and drama for years, Thresa also taught religious courses at Ashland Community College; was an oblate at Mt. Tabor Benedictine Monastery, taught inmates at Otter Creek Prison; was a tutor and spiritual counselor; and served as a chaplain at Cabell Huntingon Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Thresa was an avid student, learning as well as teaching, throughout her entire life. She loved to read and write. She enjoyed nature, animals, telling and listening to great stories, giving loved ones treasured nicknames, laughing and celebrating all of life's blessings, and supporting others in whatever way she could. She loved her friends and family completely and without restraint, and God and Jesus most of all.
Her daughter, Robinson family and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews in all states, and adopted family including Jarena, Amber, Kelli and Sean, Lee, Brian, Linda and Dane, "Fave" and sisters, Richard and Angie, Nancy and Mike, the Diamonds, Ohio 7, and many, many more express their gratitude you all your love, care, and fellowship.
Andi requests that you share your fondest memories of Thresa with her at TCRobin0@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Thresa to the following: Pound Virginia Fire and Rescue or to the Van Pelt Leadership Scholarship Fund at Berea College, CPO 2216; Berea, KY 40404.
All are invited to take part in the memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastors Frank Ruffatto and Jim Legg, officiating.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.