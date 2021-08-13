TIMOTHY JAMES McNURLEN, 44, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV after a brief illness.
Timothy was a 1995 graduate of St. Albans High School and a 2004 graduate of West Virginia State University.
He worked as an estimator for West Virginia Steel Corporation.
Timothy loved his sports, especially anything with WVU, Boston Celtics, and the Tennessee Titans.
He attended the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
Timothy is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Aimee McNurlen; daughter, Chloe McNurlen who was his pride and joy; sisters, Jaime McNurlen and Cermantha Burns and her husband Josh; brother, Christopher McNurlen; and lot of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309, with Pastor Kent Estep officiating.
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to charity of choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.