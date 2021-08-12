Thank you for Reading.

TIMOTHY JAMES McNURLEN, 44, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at First Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston, WV. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

