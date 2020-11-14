TIMOTHY PAUL KINNEBERG, 27, of Charleston, WV passed away on November 11, 2020 from complications stemming from Type 1 Diabetes. He was the beloved son of Paul and Raymona Kinneberg of Charleston. He was born on November 24, 1992, graduated from George Washington High School in 2011, and attended WVU. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He loved all sports, especially football, basketball, and baseball, and had a near photographic memory regarding sports facts.
There will be a graveside service officiated by the Reverend Dr. Nancy Kahaian of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston for close friends and family. Arrangements are being made by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.
You may visit Tim's tribute page at www.BarlowBonsall.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which is committed to find a cure for Juvenile (Type 1) Diabetes. Their website is www.JDRF.org.
