Timothy N. Barber
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

TIMOTHY NAISMITH BARBER, 90, of Charleston, West Virginia, died August 3, 2023.

Tim was born September 6, 1932, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Daniel and Edith Naismith Barber. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James David Barber and Daniel Brown Barber.

