Timothy N. Barber

TIMOTHY NAISMITH BARBER, 90, of Charleston, West Virginia, died August 3, 2023.
Tim was born September 6, 1932, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Daniel and Edith Naismith Barber. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James David Barber and Daniel Brown Barber.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Sliatsky Barber of Charleston. In addition, there are extended family and a multitude of friends.
Tim's legal career began in 1962 following graduation from West Virginia University Law School. Tim was known for his unique ability to master arcane points of law and procedure to the advantage of his clients. His concern was always for the disadvantaged. Examples are found in decisions of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals including the discrimination against minority police officers by the Charleston Police Department's Fraternal Order of Police (1973) and the reversal of a wrongful conviction for a man accused of attempting to murder an Attorney General (1975).
He combined his thorough knowledge of the law with a flamboyant, dramatic style, winning case after case of jury trials. Tim's irreverence was legendary, including his story of making a batch of wine from the West Virginia statutes.Tim was a founding member of the American Civil Liberty Union of West Virginia in the early 1970s.
He was a mentor to many young lawyers starting their career and took them under his wing and taught them to practice law using the Rules of Civil Procedure as their most powerful tool.He attended Greenbrier Military, the University of Chicago, Charleston High School, West Virginia University and the West Virginia University School of Law.
His 20 years of higher education were interrupted briefly by service in the US Army where he was a member of the 101st Airborne Division.Tim was a lifelong student of a variety of subjects including agriculture and journalism in undergraduate school. He had a love of trees, bird watching and identification. He was an avid reader of medical journals, anthropology and current events.
A funeral service to honor the life of Timothy Naismith Barber will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, 1614 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, WV with the Rev. W. Patterson Lyles officiating.