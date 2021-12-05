Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
TL MOORE, of Cross Lanes, WV, left this world and his loved ones in the early morning hours of November 23, 2021, after a long battle with heart and kidney disease.
He was born in Huntington, WV, to John and Criss Moore on September 16, 1957. The family moved to Mullens, WV, when TL was four years old. It was there that lifelong friendships began. He was a 1975 graduate of Mullens High School and a 1979 graduate of West Virginia University.
TL was preceded in death by his parents, John and Criss Moore.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Pamela Bossie. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Roy) Keneda of Lawrenceville, GA; his brother, John (Jane) Moore of Midlothian, VA; nephews, Steven (Hallie) Keneda of Braselton, GA, and Scott Moore of Powhatan, VA. He is also survived by Pam's children, Matthew Bossie and Katie Bossie, and her two grandchildren. TL had four great-nieces and three great-nephews.
TL was one of a kind, to say the least. He loved his Mountaineers, win or lose, he was always a "Mountaineer." He was a big guy with a big personality and a big heart. He leaves behind a lot of friends that most certainly will miss him. He was a giving person and the last gift he gave was to donate his body to the WVU Medical School.
There will be no service at this time, but there will be a celebration of his life sometime in the spring of 2022. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.