TOM LESLIE DAVIS, 71, of East Bank, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Born on November 10, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, Tom is survived by his wife Catharine, sons Nathan and Matthew (and daughter's-in-law Meredith and Stephanie), sister Harriett Saurman, brother Melvin Davis, and mother-in-law Norma Jeffrey. Raised in Philadelphia and preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Theresa Davis, Tom was a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Tom attended Alderson-Broaddus College, graduating in 1972, where he met his wife Cathy, leading to a happy, 50-year marriage. Tom and Cathy raised two sons, Nathan and Matthew, starting in Pennsylvania before moving to Maryland. Tom was a devoted husband and father, a good neighbor, and a wonderful friend. Tom was close to his two sons, who spent many years living near their parents in Maryland and later in Houston, TX. In 2002, Tom and Cathy moved back to her hometown of East Bank, where they lived until his passing. One of the most important things in Tom's life was his love for music, which often filled the hallways of his quiet home in his last few years. Tom was happily retired, spending his days working around his home, participating in church activities, and recently becoming a member of the Gideons where he looked forward to spreading God's message. A service will be held to celebrate Tom's life in East Bank at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 20 at Hampton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family asks that you donate to the East Bank food bank or your favorite local charity.