TOMAS LAMARR McCOY, 35, formally of Charleston WV passed away October 28,2020 at Braxton Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Tomas graduated from Capital High School and also attended West Virginia State University. He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist and Pilgrim Home Baptist Church both in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Tomas was preceded in death by his father, Josephius McCoy and his mother Patricia Coleman.
He is survived by six sisters; Yolanda Coleman, Kimberly Copeland (Troy) Angela McCoy, Lesleigh Coleman (Marvin) Zebadah Martin, Sierra Williams (Travonne), and honorable father figure, Henry Coleman; and a host of niece's,nephew's cousin's and friends.
There will be a private home going celebration for Tomas 1 p.m., Friday November 6 at Barlow and Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston WV. with Rev Dr. Michael A. Poke, Rev. Shelly Bausley and Rev. Joseph Booker officiating.
Viewing from 12 p.m., until time of the private service starting at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.