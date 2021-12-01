Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
TRILBY MAE THOMPSON, 90, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Davy, West Virginia on May 26, 1931 to the late Flora Roark Neely and James Arthur Neely.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, LV Thompson. She is survived by her three children: Jeffrey Thompson of Jacksonville, FL., Jennifer Plymale (Robert) of Huntington, WV, and Susan Keener of Charleston, WV. She is also survived by five grandchildren Lauren Plymale (Terry McFann), Allison Plymale, James Plymale (Dustin Miller), Peyton Keener, and Jordan Keener; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Will, and Chase McFann; and brother-in-law, Estel (Barbara) Thompson and several nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity, kindness towards others, and most importantly her faith in the Lord. Trilby will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate to know and love her.
The family would like to thank Clark's Christian Care for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts of remembrance be made to Gideon's International by calling (866) 382-4253 or by mail to the Gideon's International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090, or Hospice of Kanawha Valley, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.