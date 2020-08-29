TROY E. "BILL" DOLIN, Jr., 58, of Charleston, WV, born October 12, 1961, took his last breath at home, with his family by his side, Friday, August 21, 2020, due to Stage 3 lung cancer.
Preceded in death by his father, Troy E. Dolin, Sr.; nephew, Joseph Panzera, IV.
Surviving "Bill" is his mother, Peggy Dolin, of Charleston, WV; son, Troy E. Dolin, III (Jenny), their children Teddy and Jane, of Bluffton, SC; son, Trevor Barbour Dolin (Dulce), their children Anaya, Trevor Jr. and Ian, of Bluffton, SC; sister, Leah Panzera; niece, Lenne Panzera; and great niece, Italia Panzera-Bell.
Due to COVID-19, there will no visitation. A private memorial service will be at a later date.
Thanks to all the hospice workers and special thanks goes to nurse Sharon.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.