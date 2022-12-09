Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
TROY RUSSELL PENIX, 60, of Hernshaw, WV, passed away December 2, 2022.
Troy loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, trout fishing, and four-wheeling. He cherished his time on the Elk and Cranberry Rivers, camping and fishing with his lifelong friend Tony Lyttle. Troy served in the United States Army from 1981-1984. After he left the military, he was a coal truck driver for several years.
Troy was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Sue "Suzie" Barnhart; his father, Fred Russell Penix, and his wife, Connie Walker Penix.
He is survived by his daughter, Charity Bragg (Shawn Caudill), son Shawn Penix (Kendra), grandson Quincy Bragg, granddaughter Addison Penix, and brother Edward Penix; aunts and uncles: Gus (Carleen) Penix, Carolyn Miles, Larry (Jane) Penix, Clark "PeeWee" (Lou) Dillon; stepmother, Kathy Hager Penix, stepsister Lesley (Barry) Concannon and stepbrother Joseph Hager; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many dear friends. Troy also leaves behind Crudy, his beloved four-legged companion who never left his side.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or other Veterans' charities.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, 8706 California Avenue, Marmet, WV.