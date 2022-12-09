Thank you for Reading.

Troy Russell Penix
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
TROY RUSSELL PENIX, 60, of Hernshaw, WV, passed away December 2, 2022.

Troy loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, trout fishing, and four-wheeling. He cherished his time on the Elk and Cranberry Rivers, camping and fishing with his lifelong friend Tony Lyttle. Troy served in the United States Army from 1981-1984. After he left the military, he was a coal truck driver for several years.

