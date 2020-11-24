VALERIE J. JAMES, 66, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She moved to Charleston in 1979 from Westerly, RI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lena Wright; brother, Gregory Wright; mother-in-law, Mary E. Roberts; brothers-in-law, Earl Palmer and Thomas James; and sister-in-law, Kaye James.
Valerie is survived by her husband, John B. James; son, Jeremy D. (Lori) James of Arlington, VA; three sisters, Karen (Sonny) Restelli, Wendy Palmer and Lynn Wright, all of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Ella and Cade James; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.