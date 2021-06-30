Thank you for Reading.

VERNELLE LIPSCOMB, 59, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.

