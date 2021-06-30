VERNELLE LIPSCOMB, 59, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.