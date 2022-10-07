Thank you for Reading.

VERONICA SUE ARGENTO, 59, was born April 9, 1963, and was a lifelong Mountaineer. She was called home to heaven October 5, 2022. She passed peacefully at home in Charleston, WV, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, John, and their children, Sarah Argento and Michael Argento, and her brother, Eric Vincent. She was preceded in death, and now joins in heaven, her mother, Karen Vincent, grandmother, Emma Meredith, and mother-in-law, Lorretta Mae Argento.

