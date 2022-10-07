Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
VERONICA SUE ARGENTO, 59, was born April 9, 1963, and was a lifelong Mountaineer. She was called home to heaven October 5, 2022. She passed peacefully at home in Charleston, WV, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, John, and their children, Sarah Argento and Michael Argento, and her brother, Eric Vincent. She was preceded in death, and now joins in heaven, her mother, Karen Vincent, grandmother, Emma Meredith, and mother-in-law, Lorretta Mae Argento.
Veronica was a devout Christian. She lived her faith daily as a strong influence on those in her life. Veronica was a graduate of Fairmont State University with a degree in education. She taught at Valley High School in Fayette County for 36 years. She was beloved by her many students as a teacher, coach, mentor, supporter, friend, and so much more. After retiring in 2019, Veronica enjoyed trips to her happy place, Disney World, along with spending quality time with her family and beloved dog Bella.
Veronica was a gentle, kind, and loving soul. Those who knew Veronica knew the deep love she had for her family and the love her family shared with her. She was a bright light in this world and shared her love and herself with so many. Her love was unconditional and complete, and lives on in all of us.
A celebration of Veronica's life will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, followed by a Christian service and prayer ceremony. Services will be held at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, located at 1118 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV.
Memorial contributions in memory of Veronica Argento are suggested to Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 - phone: (304) 342-1576 or Manna Meal Food Banks, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301 - phone: (304) 345-7121.